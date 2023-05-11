Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Jacklyn Zeman Remembered at 70: A Tribute to Her Career

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital Actress, Passes Away at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, who was popularly known for her role as Bobbie Spencer in the soap opera General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, on social media on Wednesday evening.

Cause of Death

As of now, the exact cause of Jacklyn Zeman’s death has not been disclosed publicly. Her death has left the fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Jacklyn Zeman’s Career

Jacklyn Zeman started her career as a dancer at the age of 5, and she trained in classic ballet. She finished her high school studies at Bergenfield High School, at the age of 15. Soon after, she studied dance on a scholarship at New York University. During her teen years, Jacklyn shifted to Caracas, Venezuela, for some time to work as a dancer, and later on, she moved back to New York to continue her studies.

In 1976, she appeared in an episode of the soap The Edge of Night. She bagged her first big role in 1977 as a series regular on the ABC soap One Life to Live. Soon after that, Jacklyn moved to Los Angeles and was cast to play the nurse and teenage prostitute Bobbie Spencer on the soap opera General Hospital. Throughout her remarkable career spanning over 5 decades, Zeman essayed the role of Bobbie in more than 800 episodes from 1977 to 2010. Then, she took a three-year break and reprised her role in 2013.

Jacklyn also starred in some other TV shows like Chicago Hope, Mike Hammer, The Bay, Love American Style, Fantasy, The Edge of Night, and Sledge Hammer. In addition to this, she also starred in a few movies such as Young Doctors in Love, Deep in the Valley, and National Lampoon’s Class Reunion.

Jacklyn Zeman’s Thoughts on Playing Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital

During a 2009 interview with We Love Soaps, Jacklyn talked about playing the role of Bobbie Spencer in the soap opera and she said, “Bobbie was an opportunist. She had a major agenda. I love the fact that she’s always been very intelligent. That was a part of the character that I really loved.”

Tributes Pour in for Jacklyn Zeman

The news of Jacklyn Zeman’s death has left many of her co-stars and fans in shock. Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences to Zeman’s family. Australian-American musician Rick Springfield, who played the role of Dr. Noah Drake in the show General Hospital, said he is “incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing.”

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the soap opera General Hospital, said, “Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

Conclusion

Jacklyn Zeman was an iconic actress who had won many hearts with her brilliant performances. Her sudden demise has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Divesh Solanki

Source Link :General Hospital Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70: A Tribute to Her Life and Career/