Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Koko Mantsha Passes Away at 84: Cause Investigated

South African Actress Koko Mantsha Dies Unexpectedly at 84

Lydia Mokgokoloshi, better known as Koko Mantsha, has passed away at the age of 84. The South African actress was best known for her role as Mma Nkwesheng in the drama Bophelo ke Semphekgo and as Koko Mantsha in Skeem Saam.

Who was Koko Mantsha?

Koko Mantsha was born on September 27, 1939, in Limpopo. She initially pursued a career in teaching and spent ten years teaching students in her hometown before moving to Soweto and eventually transitioning to acting. She debuted as Mma Nkwesheng in the 1980s and quickly gained recognition for her talent.

How Did Koko Mantsha Die?

Koko Mantsha passed away on June 9, 2023, at a hospital where she had been admitted for several weeks. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, but it is believed to be due to old age and declining health.

Tributes Pour In for the Late Actress

Following the news of Koko Mantsha’s passing, tributes and condolences have flooded social media platforms. Fans and friends of the actress have expressed their sorrow and reminisced about her remarkable performances throughout her career.

An obituary for Koko Mantsha is anticipated in the coming days. Her funeral arrangements are expected to be private.

Our hearts go out to Koko Mantsha’s loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

News Source : OxGaps

Source Link :South African Actress Koko Mantsha Died Aged 84: Cause of Death Explored/