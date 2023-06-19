Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Lim Ji Hye Commits Suicide on Livestream Due to Colleague Dispute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Model Actress Lim Ji Hye Passes Away After Committing Suicide on Livestream

The public was shocked and saddened by the departure of the female model. On the evening of June 18, Wikitree reported that actress and model Lim Ji Hye passed away after attempting suicide right on a livestream exactly 1 week ago. She was 37 years old.

Reason for Suicide

Earlier, on the evening of June 11, Lim Ji Hye tried to commit suicide during a live broadcast because she was so upset with her colleague stealing her remuneration. Lim Ji Hye was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. On the morning of June 12, a YouTuber and acquaintance of Lim Ji Hye said that the female model had suffered two cardiac arrests and had a bad prognosis.

A week ago, Lim Ji Hye cried and expressed her frustration because her colleagues stole money from her during a livestream. Osen reported that the female model enthusiastically appeared in the broadcast of other streamers, but they did not pay her as promised.

Lim Ji Hye’s Career

Lim Ji Hye is a model and streamer active in Korea. She debuted in 2006 through Maxim magazine. Lim Ji Hye has 2 daughters, she got married in 2014 but later divorced.

Funeral Arrangements

On Lim Ji Hye’s personal page, her family posted a short notice about her sudden departure. It is known that the funeral of the female model will be held at 13:00 on June 21 here. Relatives announce the passing of Lim Ji Hye, and hope everyone will sympathize with the family during the time of mourning.

Final Thoughts

This tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health and the impact of financial struggles on individuals. It is important for colleagues to treat each other with respect and fulfill their promises in the workplace. We extend our deepest condolences to Lim Ji Hye’s family and loved ones.

