Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Liyana Jasmay’s Mother Succumbs to Cancer

Liyana Jasmay Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Mother

It is a sad day for the Malaysian entertainment industry as the news of Liyana Jasmay’s mother’s passing breaks out. Datin Habsah Simpon, Liyana Jasmay’s mother, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at around 8:30 am. She was 66 years of age at the time of her passing. Since the news broke out, social media users have been pouring tributes and condolences to the famous actress and singer.

Cause of Death

Datin Habsah Simpon was struggling with stage four lymphoma cancer, which ultimately led to her passing. According to reports, Liyana Jasmay’s manager, Norhazwani Jamil, stated that her mother had suffered from lymphoma cancer for a long time. She was admitted to Aidilfitri and later shifted to HKL when her condition worsened. “The ghost has lymphoma cancer, and only his closest family knows about it,” Norhazwani said.

Liyana Jasmay’s Reaction

The actress and singer have yet to make a statement about her mother’s passing. However, her silence is understandable, given the gravity of the situation. Losing a loved one is never easy, and Liyana Jasmay is currently mourning the loss of her beloved mother.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

As the news of Datin Habsah Simpon’s passing broke out, social media users have been pouring tributes and condolences to Liyana Jasmay and her family. Fans and friends have taken to social media platforms to express their sorrow and offer condolences. The news of Liyana Jasmay’s mother’s passing has been trending on the internet since it broke out.

Funeral Arrangements

According to reports, Allahyarham’s body was prayed for at the Al-Iman Mosque located at Kemensah Heights, Hulu Klang. The burial took place at the Islamic Cemetery of the Kemensah Village after Friday prayers. It is customary in Islam to bury the deceased as soon as possible, preferably within 24 hours.

In Conclusion

It is a difficult time for Liyana Jasmay and her family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this trying time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and it is even more challenging when you are in the public eye. We hope that Liyana Jasmay finds the strength to get through this challenging time and take solace in the fact that her mother is now at peace.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Liyana Jasmay’s mother died of cancer/