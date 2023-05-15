Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress made 3 suicide attempts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Tried to Commit Suicide Three Times

Actor Kavitha had many tragedies in her life, especially since Covid-19 has torn her family apart. In a recent interview, she vented her anguish and shared her heartbreaking story.

A Successful Career

Kavita started her career as a child actress and went on to act in more than three hundred films. After retiring as a heroine, she did character roles and also appeared in serials.

A Tragic Loss

Kavita’s husband Dasharath Raj used to do business, but six years ago, there was a big loss in business. Over nine months, Rs. 132 crores were lost, which he hid from his family. He got sick by wallowing in himself, and one day he suddenly collapsed. He said that it would be difficult to survive if he was taken to the hospital. For 11 days, he was in a coma in the hospital. Then he opened his eyes and was treated in the ICU for another month. Later he was told that if he was counseled, there would be a loss in business. Kavita gave him courage and helped him to recover.

A Conflict with Jayachitra

Kavita revealed that she never fought with actress Jayachitra, but Jayachitra used to harass her often. Once they went to the sets wearing the same color saree, and the director asked Kavita to change her saree. Jayachitra pointed her finger and ordered her to change the saree. Fed up with her behavior, Kavita warned them that she was bothering her a lot. Kavita talked about the differences with actress Jayachitra, saying that the movie was stopped for a year due to their quarrel.

A Tragedy During the Pandemic

Kavita shed tears remembering the tragedy that happened in her life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her husband died of Covid-19, and ten days later, her son also passed away. She could not bear that pain and tried to commit suicide three times.

Accepting a Serial to Cope

In 2021, lakhs of people across the country died due to Covid-19. Two members of Kavita’s family also died. She accepted a serial to get rid of the pain of losing her son and husband.

Conclusion

Kavita’s life has been full of ups and downs, but she has always managed to come out strong. She is an inspiration to many and has shown that no matter how hard life gets, there is always hope.

Actress suicide attempts Hollywood actress mental health Celebrities struggling with suicidal thoughts Famous actors and suicide prevention Mental health stigma in the entertainment industry

News Source : Sowmiya Sriram

Source Link :Actress tried to commit suicide three times.. ?/