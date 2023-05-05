Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Maria Charles of Coronation Street dies, fans grieve

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Coronation Street’s Lena Thistlewood Actress Maria Charles Dies at 93

On April 21, 2021, the entertainment world lost one of its brightest stars as Maria Charles, the beloved actress who played Lena Thistlewood in Coronation Street, passed away at the age of 93. Charles had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, with numerous roles in stage productions, television shows, and films.

Early Career

Maria Charles began her acting career in 1945 with her role as the Dormouse in a production of Alice in Wonderland in a theatre in Worthing. She quickly made a name for herself in the West End and landed a role in Pick up Girl at London’s Prince of Wales theatre a year later. Her talent and dedication to her craft were evident from the start, and she soon became a sought-after actress.

A Life in Theatre

Charles continued to work in the theatre throughout her career, with her last stage appearance being in 2007 as Noreen Biggs in Bad Girls at the Garrick Theatre. Her portrayal of Miss Hannigan in the production of Annie at the West End was also highly praised by critics and audiences alike.

One of her most memorable roles was as Bea Fisher in Agony, where she starred alongside Dame Maureen Lipman, who played her on-screen daughter. Her talent and versatility as an actress were evident in every role she took on, and she was beloved by audiences and fellow actors alike.

A Family Woman

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, Charles always prioritized her family. When she was offered a role in the Broadway production of The Boyfriend, she turned it down as she was expecting her first child at the time. This decision was a testament to her dedication to her family, and it was a decision she never regretted.

A Fond Farewell

After news of her passing was announced, fans of Maria Charles took to social media to express their condolences. Many remembered her as a talented actress with a feisty and naughty glint in her eye, while others praised her for her dedication to her craft and her family.

Charles’ legacy in the entertainment industry will live on for generations to come, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

News Source : Ellen James

Source Link :Coronation Street actress Maria Charles passes away, fans mourn loss/