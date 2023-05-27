Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Marlene Clark dies at 85, same day as Jim Brown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marlene Clark, an actress best known for her role in Sanford and Son, has passed away at the age of 85 at her home in Los Angeles. Her friend Tamara Lynch announced her death, but did not reveal the cause of death. Clark was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry during the 1970s, appearing in several films and television shows.

Lynch described Clark as a visionary who curated a vibrant dining scene in Los Angeles that brought underground artists to meet locals and stars. She had a discerning eye for culinary excellence and dynamic, professional service, which helped chart the roadmap for LA’s glamorous restaurant scene. Clark was also known for her impeccable style, love for fashion, food, and acting. She will always be remembered for her big, full laugh that could fill a room and for her grace, love, and beautiful heart.

Clark died on the same day as her co-star and NFL legend Jim Brown, whom she appeared with in the 1972 film Slaughter. Demond Wilson, who portrayed Lamont Sanford in Sanford and Son, tweeted his condolences, saying that it was a pleasure working with Clark. She played Janet Lawson, Lamont’s fiancée, in the series. Clark also appeared in Roger Corman’s Night of the Cobra Woman in 1972 and played an alleged werewolf in the British horror film The Beast Must Die.

Clark captivated audiences when she played a widow who is turned into a vampire in the 1973 film Ganja & Hess. She described her character, Ganja, as having many layers of personality and a collection of contradictions, making it a rewarding role to play. The Hollywood Reporter listed her birthdate as December 19, 1937, but other sources report that she was born in 1949, making her 73 at the time of her death. Clark attended Morristown Junior College in Tennessee before attending City College in New York.

Clark worked as a model before making her debut in the film For Love of Ivy in 1968, which starred Sidney Poitier. She then appeared in Bill Gunn’s directorial debut film, Stop, which received an X rating and was not seen by the public for years. Despite the lack of promotion for her films, Clark worked regularly on television, appearing in episodes of Bonanza, Mod Squad, The Rookies, Barnaby Jones, Highways to Heaven, and Head of the Class before retiring in the late 1980s.

Clark also opened her own clothing store on Melrose Avenue and became the manager of Hal’s Bar & Grill in Venice Beach during her acting career. She was married to Billy Dee Williams from 1968 to 1971, who is best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars series.

Marlene Clark will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry and her impact on LA’s dining scene. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entrepreneurs.

