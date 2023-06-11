Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Noreen Nash dies at 99

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noreen Nash, a beloved movie star from the 1940s and ‘50s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 99. Her oldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., confirmed that she died of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills, California. Nash appeared in approximately two dozen features during her two-decade acting career, and also had roles in several “B” movies.

Nash’s big break came in 1947 when she starred in “The Big Fix,” a movie about a gambling ring fixing college basketball games. This led to roles in “The Red Stallion,” “Assigned to Danger” and “The Checkered Coat.” She played the daughter of J. Carrol Naish’s character in the 1945 film “The Southerner,” and portrayed glamorous Hollywood star Lona Lane in the 1956 film, “Giant.”

On television, Nash had roles on episodes of “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet” and “77 Sunset Strip,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nash was born Norabelle Jean Roth on April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was crowned as an Apple Blossom Queen when she was 18 and then signed with MGM after being noticed by Bob Hope’s agent at Hollywood’s Brown Derby restaurant.

Nash was married to Lee Siegel Sr., the studio medical director at Fox from 1955 to 1971; and to actor James Whitmore from 2001 until his death in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Nash may no longer be with us, her legacy as a talented actress will live on. Her performances in “The Big Fix,” “Giant,” and “The Southerner” will continue to captivate audiences for generations to come.

No memorial service has been planned at this time, according to Deadline. However, fans and industry professionals alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actress. Nash will be dearly missed, but her impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole will never be forgotten.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Noreen Nash, ‘The Big Fix,’ ‘Giant’ actress, dead at 99 – Boston 25 News/