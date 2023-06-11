Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Noreen Nash dies at age 99

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Noreen Nash: A Hollywood Star of the Golden Age

Noreen Nash, a movie star from the 1940s and ‘50s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 99. Her oldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., confirmed that Nash died of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills, California. The Neptune Society also confirmed her death but did not provide any further details.

Nash had a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in approximately two dozen features during her two-decade acting career. She also had roles in several “B” movies, including 1953’s “Phantom From Space.” Nash played the daughter of J. Carrol Naish’s character in the 1945 film “The Southerner” and portrayed glamorous Hollywood star Lona Lane in the 1956 film “Giant.”

Her big break came in 1947 when she starred in “The Big Fix,” a movie about a gambling ring fixing college basketball games. This led to roles in “The Red Stallion,” “Assigned to Danger,” and “The Checkered Coat.”

Nash also had roles on episodes of popular TV shows of the time, including “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet,” and “77 Sunset Strip.”

Norabelle Jean Roth was born on April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was crowned as an Apple Blossom Queen when she was 18 and then signed with MGM after being noticed by Bob Hope’s agent at Hollywood’s Brown Derby restaurant.

Nash was married twice during her life. She was married to Lee Siegel Sr., the studio medical director at Fox from 1955 to 1971, and to actor James Whitmore from 2001 until his death in 2009.

Nash’s passing marks the end of an era in Hollywood. Her career spanned the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her performances were a significant part of the entertainment industry during that time.

Despite her successful career, Nash remained humble and lived a quiet life in her later years. According to her son, no memorial service has been planned, but her legacy will live on through her films and the memories of those who knew and loved her.

In conclusion, Noreen Nash was a remarkable actress who captured the hearts of audiences during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Her performances were a significant contribution to the entertainment industry, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors. Her passing is a great loss, but her contributions to the world of film will always be remembered.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Noreen Nash, ‘The Big Fix,’ ‘Giant’ actress, dead at 99 – 104.5 WOKV/