Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Noreen Nash of Giant and The Southerner Passes at 99

Hollywood Actress Noreen Nash Passes Away at Age 99

The entertainment industry has lost another one of its iconic stars as Hollywood actress Noreen Nash has passed away at the age of 99. The news was confirmed by her eldest son Lee Siegel Jr. who revealed that his mother died of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills.

Noreen Nash was a prominent actress during the 1940s and 1950s, appearing in several films and television shows throughout her career. She starred in films like The Southerner, Giant, and The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold, while also making appearances in popular television shows like The Abbott and Costello Show, Hopalong Cassidy, My Little Margie, and 77 Sunset Strip.

One of her most memorable roles was in Jean Renoir’s The Southerner, where she played the daughter of J. Carrol Naish’s character in a story about a family of cotton farmers in rural Texas. She also played the role of Lona Lane, a glamorous Hollywood starlet, in the 1956 film Giant.

In an interview with the Western Clippings website, Noreen recalled her time filming Giant, where she witnessed director George Stevens and James Dean having conflicts on set. She said, “What I remember most is, by the time I got on that picture, director George Stevens and James Dean were at each other. Dean did his usual mumbling and Stevens kept saying, ‘This script cost a lot of money. I want to hear those words!’ George didn’t like James’ style of acting!”

Aside from her successful career in the entertainment industry, Noreen was also known for her personal life, having been married to Lee E. Siegel, known as “Doctor to the Stars,” from 1942 until his death in 1990. She then married Oscar-nominated actor James Whitmore in 2001 until his death in 2009.

Noreen is survived by her sons, Lee and Robert, as well as her grandchildren, Sebastian, Dmitri, John, and Cara, and four great-grandchildren. Her legacy in the entertainment industry will undoubtedly live on, as she leaves behind a body of work that will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

The passing of Noreen Nash is a reminder of the incredible contributions that actors and actresses have made to the entertainment industry over the years. From their iconic performances on screen to their personal lives off-screen, these stars have left a lasting impact on the world of entertainment and will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Noreen Nash.

News Source : Asume Tech

Source Link :Hollywood Actress Noreen Nash, Star of Giant and The Southerner, Dies at 99/