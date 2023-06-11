Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Noreen Nash passes away at 99

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary actress Noreen Nash, known for her roles in classic films such as “The Big Fix,” “Giant,” and “The Southerner,” passed away on Tuesday at the age of 99. According to her oldest son, Lee Siegel Jr., Nash died of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Nash had a successful two-decade career in Hollywood, appearing in approximately two dozen features and several “B” movies. Her breakthrough role came in the 1947 film “The Big Fix,” which led to more prominent roles in films such as “The Red Stallion,” “Assigned to Danger,” and “The Checkered Coat.”

In addition to her film work, Nash also had a successful career in television, appearing in episodes of popular shows such as “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet,” and “77 Sunset Strip.”

Born Norabelle Jean Roth on April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee, Washington, Nash was crowned as an Apple Blossom Queen at the age of 18. She was later discovered by Bob Hope’s agent at Hollywood’s Brown Derby restaurant and signed with MGM.

Nash was married twice in her life, first to Lee Siegel Sr., the studio medical director at Fox from 1955 to 1971, and later to actor James Whitmore from 2001 until his death in 2009.

While Nash’s career spanned several decades, she will always be remembered for her contributions to classic cinema and television. Her talents as an actress and her dedication to her craft will continue to inspire future generations of performers. No memorial service has been planned at this time.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Noreen Nash, ‘The Big Fix,’ ‘Giant’ actress, dead at 99 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/