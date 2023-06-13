Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after fatal fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Actress Park Soo-ryun Passes Away at 29 After Accidental Fall

The entertainment industry is in mourning as South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun passed away at the age of 29 on Sunday, June 13. The actress fell down a flight of stairs on her way home, resulting in her falling into a coma and being declared brain dead by doctors.

Park’s family released a statement confirming her passing and the circumstances leading up to it. They also revealed that they would be donating her organs.

Park was known for her roles in popular Korean dramas such as Snowdrop, where she played a university student alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo. She also had a successful career in musicals, with notable performances in Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha.

The news of Park’s sudden passing has shocked fans and industry professionals alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actress.

Park’s wake and funeral procession took place at Suwon Hospital at Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre earlier this morning at 10.30am. The event was attended by family, friends, and colleagues who came to pay their respects and bid farewell to the beloved actress.

The tragic news of Park’s passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. The entertainment industry has lost a bright young talent, and her legacy will continue to live on through her work and the memories she leaves behind.

As fans and industry professionals mourn the loss of Park Soo-ryun, we extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Park Soo-ryun Snowdrop actress Tragic fall Mourning Korean entertainment industry

News Source : Jared Wee

Source Link : ‘Snowdrop’ actress Park Soo-ryun dies at age 29 after fatal fall/