Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29 from stair fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kdrama Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29 After Tragic Accident

The world of Kdramas and Kpop is mourning the loss of one of its bright stars, Park Soo Ryun, who passed away on June 11 at the young age of 29. The actress, who was known for her roles in popular Korean shows like Snowdrop, reportedly fell down the stairs while returning home, resulting in a fatal injury.

According to reports in OSEN, the doctors tried their best to save her, but unfortunately, Park Soo Ryun was declared brain dead. Her sudden death has left her family and fans in great shock and pain. The actress’s family has decided to donate her organs to the hospital.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother spoke to the Korean media and shared that her daughter’s brain was not responding, but her heart was functional. The family decided to donate her organs because they believe that she is still around and would want to save someone who deserves to live a long life.

The news of Park Soo Ryun’s passing has left the Kdrama and Kpop community in mourning. Many fans and industry colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the talented actress.

Born in 1994, Park Soo Ryun made her debut in the world of musicals with Il Tenore. She went on to appear in several popular Korean movies and dramas, including The Days We Loved, Finding Mr. Destiny, and Siddhartha. She also starred in the JTBC historical drama Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In.

Park Soo Ryun was a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, and her sudden passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. She was scheduled to perform in Jeju Island just a day after the accident, highlighting her dedication to her craft.

Park Soo Ryun’s funeral took place on June 12 at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST) at the funeral hall of Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre. Her passing is a reminder to cherish every moment of life as it is unpredictable and fragile.

The Korean entertainment industry has lost a talented actress and a bright young star, but Park Soo Ryun’s legacy will continue to live on through her work and the memories she has left behind. Rest in peace, Park Soo Ryun.

Kdrama Snowdrop Park Soo Ryun Actress death Staircase accident South Korean entertainment industry

News Source : Written by India TV Entertainment Desk

Source Link :Kdrama Snowdrop actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29; falls down the stairs/