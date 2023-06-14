Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29 After Falling Down a Flight of Stairs on Jeju Island

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who rose to fame with the musical Il Tenore, has passed away at the age of 29. The actress, who made her small screen debut in Disney+\’s Snowdrop, fell down a flight of stairs on Jeju Island on Sunday, June 11, while visiting the island for a scheduled performance later that day. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brain dead despite attempts to revive her. Ryun\’s family has decided to donate her organs, and her mother has expressed that they will be comforted by the thought that her heart has gone to someone who desperately needs it.

Career Highlights

Park Soo Ryun rose to fame in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore, which also featured actors such as Lee Sang-yi and Jeon Mi-do. She went on to appear in musicals and plays such as The Cellar, Othello, and The Day We Were In Love. In 2021, the actress made her small screen debut in Disney+\’s Snowdrop. The romance K-drama is set in 1987, a tumultuous year in Korean history, and Ryun starred as a student at the Hosu Women\’s University alongside Blackpink singer Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in. Despite the controversy surrounding the series over its depiction of North Koreans, song choice, and historical accuracy, Snowdrop was among the five most-watched shows in the streaming service\’s Asia-Pacific market during its first five weeks of streaming.

Tributes and Condolences

Following her tragic passing, fans have paid tribute to Park Soo Ryun, offering their deepest condolences to her family. Many have expressed their shock and sadness over the news, with one person tweeting, \”tragic news, may she rest in peace and may her family find the strength they need during this hard time.\” The actress\’s passing follows that of Snowdrop actor Kim Mi-soo, who died in January 2022 at the age of 29.

Conclusion

Park Soo Ryun\’s untimely death has shocked and saddened fans of the actress and the K-drama community. Her promising career in musicals and plays had led to her breakthrough role in Snowdrop, which quickly gained popularity despite the controversy surrounding it. Her family\’s decision to donate her organs has left a lasting legacy for the actress and provided hope for those in need of a life-saving transplant. She will be greatly missed, and her memory will live on through her work and the lives she has impacted.

Park Soo Ryun death Park Soo Ryun cause of death Disney actress dies at 29 Park Soo Ryun career Park Soo Ryun tribute

News Source : Allison Schonter

Source Link :Disney Actress Park Soo Ryun Dead at 29/