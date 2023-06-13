Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo-Ryun dies in fatal fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Korean Actress Park Soo-Ryun Pronounced Dead Following Fatal Accident

On June 13th, fans of Korean actress Park Soo-Ryun were devastated to learn of her passing following a fatal accident at home. The actress, most known for her work in the series “Snowdrop,” was reported to have stumbled and fallen down a flight of stairs. She was declared brain dead after being admitted to a local hospital.

Remembering Park Soo-Ryun

Park Soo-Ryun was a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry. Born on December 18th, 1991, she first caught the attention of audiences with her musical talents. She made her debut as a musical actress in 2010, and quickly gained popularity for her performances in “Finding Mr. Destiny” and “Siddharta.”

In 2018, Park made her acting debut in the drama series “Love Alert.” She then went on to star in the hit series “Sky Castle” and “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” before landing her breakout role in “Snowdrop.”

As news of her passing spread, fans and colleagues alike took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Park. Co-star Jung Hae-In posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram account, writing, “I can’t believe we won’t be able to laugh together anymore.”

Organ Donation

Despite the tragic circumstances of her passing, Park’s parents recently stated that they would donate her organs to those in need. In a statement, they said, “As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

This selfless act is a testament to the kind of person Park Soo-Ryun was known to be – caring, generous, and always thinking of others. Her legacy will live on not only in her work, but also in the lives of those who receive her donated organs.

The Importance of Organ Donation

Park’s decision to donate her organs highlights the importance of organ donation and transplantation. According to the World Health Organization, there is a global shortage of organs for transplantation, with many patients dying while waiting for a suitable donor.

By becoming an organ donor, individuals can help save the lives of those in need. Organs that can be donated include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, and small intestine. Tissue donation is also possible, including donations of corneas, skin, bone, and heart valves.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, it is important to discuss your wishes with your loved ones and register as a donor in your country or state. By doing so, you can help make a difference in the lives of others, just like Park Soo-Ryun.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Park Soo-Ryun is a tragic loss for the Korean entertainment industry and her fans around the world. Her talent, kindness, and selflessness will be deeply missed. As we mourn her passing, let us also honor her memory by celebrating her life and the impact she had on those around her.

Rest in peace, Park Soo-Ryun.

News Source : Heidi Hsia

Source Link :“Snowdrop” actress Park Soo-Ryun passed away after fatal fall/