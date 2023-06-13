Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo-ryun passes away at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Korean Actress Park Soo-ryun Dies at 29 After Falling Down Stairs

The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of musical actress Park Soo-ryun, who passed away on June 11 at the age of 29. The actress died after falling down the stairs on her way home, and was rushed to the hospital immediately, but was declared brain dead.

Park Soo-ryun was best known for her roles in the popular drama Snowdrop, as well as in musicals and plays like Il Tenore and Othello. Despite being a minor character in Snowdrop, she gained a loyal following due to her acting skills and charming personality.

Park’s family has decided to donate her organs, according to Soompi. “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating,” her mother said. “There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park Soo-ryun was mostly involved in theater, and was regarded as a rising star in the industry. Her sudden passing has left many fans and colleagues in shock, and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

The entertainment industry in South Korea is known for its intense competition and grueling schedules, which can take a toll on the mental and physical health of performers. In recent years, there have been growing concerns about the welfare of celebrities, particularly after several high-profile suicides.

Park Soo-ryun’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of mental and physical health, and the need for better support systems in the entertainment industry. As fans and colleagues mourn her passing, they also hope that her legacy will inspire positive change in the industry she loved.

