Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Park Soo Ryun, Star of “Snowdrop”, Passes Away

Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away: A Tragic Loss for the Entertainment Industry

In a tragic turn of events, Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who gained fame for her appearance in the popular TV series ‘Snowdrop’, has passed away. The news of her untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry and her devoted fanbase.

The Fatal Accident

According to reports, on June 11, Park Soo Ryun suffered a fatal accident while returning home. It is said that she fell from a flight of stairs, resulting in severe injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but sadly, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The sudden death of the 29-year-old actress has left her family, friends, and fans in a state of deep sorrow.

Reason for Soo Ryun’s Death

Medical professionals(Doctors), who had been desperately trying to save Park Soo Ryun’s life, determined that she had suffered brain death as a result of the accident. In the face of this devastating news, her family made a heartfelt decision to donate her organs. In a statement released by her mother, she expressed, “While her brain may no longer function, her heart continues to beat. As parents, we believe that her heart will live on in someone else.”

Funeral Service

The funeral service for Park Soo Ryun will be held on June 13 at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center. Her passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, as she had shown immense potential since her debut in 2018 with the drama “Il Tenor.” She continued to showcase her talent in various productions, including “Finding Kim Jong Wook,” “Passing Through Love,” “Siddharth,” and “The Day We Loved.”

A Heartbreaking Reminder

The news of Park Soo Ryun’s sudden departure serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life. The Korean entertainment community and her fans mourn the loss of a talented actress who left an indelible mark in her short but impactful career. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy live on through her work and the lives she will touch through organ donation.

Conclusion

The passing of Park Soo Ryun is a great loss for the Korean entertainment industry. Her fans and colleagues will miss her greatly, and she will be remembered for the talent and impact she had in her short life. May her family find peace in their time of grief, and may Park Soo Ryun’s legacy continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who knew her and those who will benefit from her selfless organ donation.

News Source : Pollywood VOX

Source Link :Soo Ryun Snowdrop Died: Actress Park Soo Ryun, Known for her Role in TV Series ‘Snowdrop’, Passes Away/