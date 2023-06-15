Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress-Politician Glenda Jackson Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yesteryear Actress Turned Politician Glenda Jackson Lives on in Our Hearts

Glenda Jackson, a renowned actress and politician, passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 87. Her agent Lionel Larner confirmed that she died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. The world lost a great talent and an icon, whose contribution to the entertainment industry and politics will always be remembered.

Jackson was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England. She started her career as a stage actor in the 1960s, performing in various plays such as “The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade” and “Rose”. Her talent soon caught the attention of filmmakers, and she made her film debut in 1965 with “This Sporting Life”.

However, it was her role in the 1969 film “Women in Love” that catapulted her to stardom. Her performance as Gudrun Brangwen earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Actress. She continued to deliver stellar performances in films such as “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “A Touch of Class”, and “The Romantic Englishwoman”.

In 1992, after a successful career in acting, Jackson retired from the entertainment industry and entered politics. She joined the Labour Party and was elected as the Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate in 1997. She held the position until 2010, where she became the Shadow Minister for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Jackson was known for her outspokenness and her unwavering support for left-wing politics. She was a staunch critic of Margaret Thatcher’s policies and was a vocal advocate for women’s rights and equality. In 2005, she was appointed as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama and politics.

Despite her political career, Jackson never forgot her roots in acting. In 2016, she returned to the stage after a 25-year hiatus to star in “King Lear” at the Old Vic Theatre in London. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for the Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Jackson’s legacy will always be remembered as a trailblazer for women in the entertainment industry and politics. Her contribution to both fields is immeasurable, and she will always be an inspiration to future generations. As we mourn her passing, let us celebrate her life and her achievements, knowing that her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved and admired her.

