Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Ramya’s Dog Champ Dies After Going Missing

Ramya Divya Spandana Loses Beloved Pet Dog ‘Champ’

Ramya Divya Spandana, a well-known Indian actress, politician, and animal lover, is mourning the loss of her beloved pet dog named Champ. The 16-year-old dog had health problems and required special care from Ramya, who was known for her love and dedication to animals, especially dogs.

Champ went missing on May 6, 2023, and Ramya immediately launched a search for him, posting on social media and offering a reward to anyone who could help bring him back safely. Sadly, Champ passed away within hours of his disappearance, leaving Ramya and her fans heartbroken.

Ramya took to Instagram and Twitter to share the sad news with her followers. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Champ is dead. Thank you to everyone who searched for him.” She also posted a tweet that read, “Champ passed away. Thank you for looking for him.”

Ramya had recently appeared on a TV show called Weekend with Ramesh, where she spoke about her love for Champ and the special care she had to provide for him due to his health problems. She had also mentioned that Champ had a heart problem and cloudy eyesight, which made him require extra attention and care.

Ramya’s fans and followers expressed their condolences and support for her during this difficult time. Many shared their own stories of losing beloved pets and how they coped with the loss. Some even shared pictures of their own pets in memory of Champ.

Ramya has always been a vocal advocate for animal rights and welfare. She has previously spoken out against animal abuse and neglect and actively supports animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Her love for dogs, in particular, has been well-documented, and Champ was just one of the many dogs she had taken under her wing.

The loss of Champ has undoubtedly left a void in Ramya’s life, but her love and dedication to animals will continue to inspire many. Her fans and followers are sending her love and support during this difficult time and are remembering Champ as a beloved member of the family.

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Ramya: Actress Ramya’s pet dog ‘Champ’ dies; He died within hours of missing Ramya Divya Spandana’s pet Champ died few hours after missing Pipa News/