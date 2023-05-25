Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28: Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Voice Actress and Star of ‘Carrie’ Remake Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

Canadian voice actress Samantha Weinstein, who was best known for her voice acting roles in popular shows like Dino Ranch, Let’s Go Luna!, and Babar and the Adventures of Badou, has passed away at the young age of 28. Samantha was also known for her role in the 2013 remake of the classic horror movie, Carrie.

The news of Samantha’s death came as a shock to her fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. But what was the cause of Samantha Weinstein’s death? Here’s what we know.

Samantha Weinstein’s Cause of Death

An official Instagram post on Samantha’s account revealed that the young star had been battling ovarian cancer for two and a half years. The post also stated that Samantha passed away on May 14, 2023, at 11:25 a.m. surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

The post read, “After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Samantha had been open about her cancer battle and had shared her journey with her fans. In July 2022, she wrote an essay for Love What Matters about her rare form of ovarian cancer, a germ-cell yolk sac tumor. She explained that it happened “almost overnight” and first noticed something was wrong after attending a party at a friend’s house and returning home unusually bloated.

“Getting cancer is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but in the strangest of ways, it has also been the best thing,” Samantha wrote. “I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift.”

Samantha Weinstein’s Life and Career

Samantha Weinstein was born on July 1, 1994, in Toronto, Canada. She started her career in voice acting at a young age and quickly became a well-known voice actress in Canada. She was known for her versatile voice and her ability to bring characters to life.

Aside from her voice acting career, Samantha was also a talented musician. She was the lead singer of a punk band called Tough Love and had released several singles and an EP.

Samantha’s breakout role in the entertainment industry was her role in the 2013 remake of the classic horror movie, Carrie. She played the role of Helen Shyres, one of the popular girls who bullied Carrie.

In October 2022, Samantha married her husband Michael, an old friend who had reconnected with her on Facebook after hearing her punk band’s song “Banana.” The couple had traveled to Japan as a late honeymoon in early May 2023.

Final Thoughts

Samantha Weinstein’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry and her fans. She was a talented voice actress and musician who had a promising career ahead of her. Her courage and strength in the face of cancer were an inspiration to many, and she will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts go out to Samantha’s friends, family, and fans during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

