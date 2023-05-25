Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Samantha Weinstein Passes Away at 28 After Battling Cancer

Actress Samantha Weinstein, known for her roles in films such as Carrie (2013) and The Rocker, has passed away at the age of 28. Weinstein had been battling cancer and had been documenting her journey through social media.

Final Instagram Post

In her final Instagram post, on May 1, Weinstein shared photos from her trip to Japan with her husband, Michael Knutson. She wrote, “We flew FIRST CLASS BABY!!! The champagne was flowing and they served this soup that I swear to god was made of children’s tears. I actually SLEPT like for real on a plane for the first time – it was kinda like sleeping in a car seat that went all the way down, but when I woke up we had less than 2 hours till we landed and I felt AMAZING. Worth it for the 13 hour time difference.”

Surviving Family Members

Weinstein did not have any children, but she is survived by her husband, Michael Knutson, whom she married in October 2022. In a post from their wedding, Weinstein called it “the best day of my life.”

Career Highlights

Weinstein’s career began in the early 2000s, with roles on TV series such as The Red Green Show and Wild Card. She later went on to star alongside Rainn Wilson and Emma Stone in The Rocker, and played Michael Sheen’s on-screen daughter in Jesus Henry Christ. In 2013, she appeared in the Carrie remake with Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. Over the past few years, Weinstein began doing more animation work, lending her voice to cartoons such as D.N. Ace and Dino Ranch.

Announcement of Her Passing

Weinstein’s family announced her passing in a post on her Instagram page. “Hello from the other side,” the post began, shared alongside an image of Weinstein floating in a spacey scenery. “Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Conclusion

Samantha Weinstein’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. She will be missed by her fans, friends, and family, but her legacy in the entertainment industry will live on.

Samantha Weinstein death Carrie actress dead Samantha Weinstein cause of death Carrie movie cast members Samantha Weinstein bio

News Source : Stephen Andrew

Source Link :‘Carrie’ Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28/