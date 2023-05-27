Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Samantha Weinstein passes away at 28: Cause of death unknown?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Samantha Weinstein: A Talented Actor and Musician

Actor Samantha Weinstein, best known for her role in the 2013 remake of the classic horror film ‘Carrie’ by Stephen King, has died in her hometown of Toronto at the age of 28 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Weinstein was a talented actor, musician, and voice talent who made a significant impact on the entertainment industry in her short life.

Early Career and Success

Weinstein began her acting career at the age of six and quickly rose to fame through her roles in various movies and television shows. Her biggest movie role was playing Heather, the high school bully who bedeviled Carrie and got her just deserts at the prom when Carrie demonstrated the full extent of her telekinetic powers. She also portrayed Audrey in the 2011 film Jesus Henry Christ.

Aside from her acting career, Weinstein was also a prolific voice talent who portrayed many animated characters in the span of her career, including voicing a plethora of cartoon animals. She was also a musician, founding the garage rock band Killer Virgins for whom she was the lead singer, lead guitarist, and song writer.

Battling Cancer and Acceptance

Weinstein was diagnosed at the age of 25 with what she called a “rare ovarian germ-cell yolk sac tumor” in an essay she wrote for “Love What Matters”. In the article, she wrote about how her husband was her rock throughout her health struggles, about accepting her sexuality as a non-binary bisexual/pansexual, and about coming to terms with her illness.

Despite the challenges that came with her illness, Weinstein found a way to see the silver lining in her experience. She wrote, “Getting cancer is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but in the strange of ways, it has also been the best thing… Okay, so maybe saying cancer is the best thing that ever happened to me is a bit of a stretch, but it certainly isn’t a witch’s curse either… and if it is then that witch certainly has a sense of humor.”

A Life Well-Lived

On May 14, 2021, Weinstein passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto surrounded by her loved ones. Her Instagram account, which shows a picture of her floating in the cosmos, announced her passing, saying, “After two and half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Weinstein lived a life full of talent, creativity, and love. Her legacy will continue to inspire and touch the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Samantha Weinstein.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :‘Carrie’ actress Samantha Weinstein dies at 28: What was the cause of death?/