Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Samantha Weinstein Passes Away at 28 in 2013 ‘Carrie’

Canadian Actress and Voiceover Artist Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

The entertainment industry has lost another talented artist as Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian actress and voiceover artist, passed away on May 14th, 2021, at the age of 28. Her family announced her passing on Instagram, sharing that she lost her battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer.

A Life Full of Adventures

Throughout her career, Weinstein appeared in various TV shows and movies, including the 2013 remake of “Carrie,” where she played the role of Heather. She also lent her voice to different animated series, such as “D.N. Ace,” “Babar and the Adventures of Badou,” and “Gerald McBoing Boing.”

Despite her young age, Weinstein already had an impressive resume, winning the ACTRA award for Best Performance – Female at the age of 10 for her work in the short film “Big Girl.” She is still the youngest recipient of the award to date.

Aside from her career, Weinstein also loved to travel and make music. She documented her life on Instagram, sharing her experiences with her followers. She even shared her wedding with them, which she called “the best day of my life.”

A Brave Battle Against Cancer

Weinstein’s battle with ovarian cancer was a long and challenging one. She underwent two and a half years of cancer treatment and had to face emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst that swallowed one of her ovaries in January 2021. She revealed that she had been battling ovarian cancer for the last three months in April of the same year.

Despite the hardships she faced, Weinstein remained positive and determined to document her journey. She believed that representation in media mattered, even when it came to cancer treatment. She hoped that her journey would inspire and give strength to others who were going through the same experience.

In an essay she wrote for LoveWhatMatters.com, Weinstein said that getting cancer was the worst thing that ever happened to her. Still, in a strange way, it was also the best thing. She learned to appreciate every day and see it as a gift. She continued to work in her dream career as a voice actor and had more love in her life than she ever could have imagined.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Weinstein’s talent and positivity will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and fans. Her legacy will live on through her work in the entertainment industry, where she made a significant impact in her short life.

Her story is a reminder to cherish every moment we have and to live our lives to the fullest. Weinstein’s bravery and strength will continue to inspire and give hope to others who are fighting their own battles. She may be gone, but her spirit and legacy will live on.

News Source : Sharon Knolle

Source Link :Samantha Weinstein, Actress in 2013 ‘Carrie,’ Dies at 28/