Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Samantha Weinstein Succumbs to Ovarian Cancer at 28

Canadian Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

The passing of actress Samantha Weinstein has been confirmed by her father, David Weinstein. The 28-year-old “Carrie” star lost her battle with ovarian cancer and passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, Canada on May 14. David described his daughter as a “living embodiment of a sunbeam” and a person “full of positive energy”.

Samantha’s mother, Jojo Tindall-Weinstein, also released a statement saying that Samantha had changed the lives of everyone she met. She was an incredibly talented voice actress and had a prolific career in the entertainment industry before her diagnosis with cancer.

Her loved ones paid tribute to her on her Instagram page, sharing a series of photos and a message to her followers. Samantha kick-started her acting career at the age of six as a voice actress for a number of animated television series. She went on to star in movies such as “Big Girl”, “Siblings”, “Ninth Street Chronicles” and “The Stone Angel”. She played Audrey O’Hara in “Jesus Henry Christ” and Heather in the 2013 remake of “Carrie”.

After her diagnosis, Samantha made the decision to leave the entertainment industry and focus on living the best life she could. She will be remembered as a talented actress, a kind-hearted person, and a source of inspiration for many.

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :‘Carrie’ Star Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28 After Battling Ovarian Cancer/