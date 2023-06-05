Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Sulochana Latkar dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at the age of 94

The cinema world is in shock as veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passed away. The senior Bollywood actress had been unwell for some time, and was admitted to Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, where she breathed her last.

Her contribution to Indian cinema

Sulochana Latkar, who was 94 years old, had played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in several movies. Some of the films that she appeared in include ‘Reshma Aur Shera’, ‘Majboor’, and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’. She had also worked with Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra. Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned her in his blog on several occasions. Sulochana Latkar had acted in around 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films, and was a renowned actress of her time.

Her work in Marathi cinema

Sulochana Latkar had also acted in several Marathi films. She was admitted to the hospital in March as well, and when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde found out, he assisted in her treatment. Some of her well-known Marathi films include ‘Maratha Tituka Melvava’, ‘Molkarin’, ‘Bala Jo Re’, ‘Sangte Aika’, ‘Sasurvas’, and ‘Vahini Chi Bangdiya’.

The Indian cinema industry has lost a great actress, and Sulochana Latkar will always be remembered for her contribution to it.

