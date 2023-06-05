Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Sulochana Latkar dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Passes Away at 94

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who played memorable roles in over 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films, passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 94.

Wide Ranging Roles and Endearing Performances

Sulochana, as she was popular in the film industry, was noted for her wide-ranging roles, from lead roles to supporting characters and motherly figures, and endeared herself to viewers for over six decades. Some of her memorable early performances as the lead heroine were in Marathi films like “Sasurvas,” “Vahinichya Bangdya,” “Meeth Bhakar,” “Sangtye Aika,” and “Dhakti Jau,” among many others.

A Storied Career and Acclaimed Performances

Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), Sulochana made her film debut in 1946. Among her top Bollywood films was the Bimal Roy classic, “Bandini” (1963), which is remembered even today. Other Hindi films in which she acted include “Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai,” “Duniya,” “Amir Garib,” “Baharon Ke Sapne,” “Kati Patang,” “Mere Jeevan Saathi,” “Pyar Mohabbat,” “Duniya,” “Johny Mera Naam,” “Warrant,” “Joshila,” “Doli,” “Prem Nagar,” “Aakraman,” “Bhola Bhala,” “Tyaag,” “Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka,” “Adhikar,” “Nai Roshni,” “Aaye Din Bahar Ke,” “Aaye Milan Ki Bela,” “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin,” “Majboor,” “Gora Aur Kala,” “Devar,” “Kahani Kismat Ki,” “Talaash,” and “Azaad.”

Over the years, she played the on-screen mother to many stars, including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman, Tanuja, and others.

Acclaimed Awards and Honours

Sulochana was conferred the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. The Maharashtra government bestowed the “Maharashtra Bhushan Award,” the highest honour of the state.

Mourning Her Demise

A familiar resident of Prabhadevi, Sulochana was admitted to the Sushrusha Hospital for old-age-related problems, where she passed away peacefully on Sunday evening. Top leaders, including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Congress State President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders, and other personalities mourned her demise.

Leading Bollywood and Marathi film personalities also took to social media and grieved the loss of Sulochana, recalling her immense contribution to the film industry. Sulochana’s mortal remains will be consigned to the flames on Monday with full state honours.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away, obituary/