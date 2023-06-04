Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sulochana Latkar: A Legendary Actor

On Sunday, the film industry lost one of its gems, Sulochana Latkar, who breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 94 years old. Her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed the news of her demise. Sulochana Latkar was an actor par excellence and will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Early Life and Career

Sulochana Latkar was born in Satara, Maharashtra in 1928. She was a trained classical singer and began her career as a singer on All India Radio. However, her passion for acting landed her in Mumbai, where she made her debut in the Marathi film industry with the film ‘Kolhapurche Nisat’.

She then went on to work in several Marathi films and established herself as a versatile actor. However, it was her performance in the Hindi film ‘Bimal Roy’s Bandini’ that brought her to the limelight. Her portrayal of Kalyani, a prison inmate, won her critical acclaim and established her as a prominent actor in Hindi cinema.

Notable Works

Sulochana Latkar’s contribution to Indian cinema is immense. She worked in over 250 films in various languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati. Some of her notable works include:

‘Bimal Roy’s Bandini’

‘Sujata’

‘Gharana’

‘Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar’

‘Amar Akbar Anthony’

‘Mili’

She was known for her nuanced performances and her ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters. Her work has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Legacy

Sulochana Latkar was a trailblazer in the Indian film industry. She broke barriers and paved the way for future generations of women in cinema. She was a feminist icon who portrayed strong female characters on screen and was a role model for many.

Her legacy continues to inspire young actors to this day. She will always be remembered as a legendary actor who made a significant contribution to Indian cinema.

Final Thoughts

It is a sad day for the Indian film industry as we bid farewell to Sulochana Latkar. Her contribution to Indian cinema is immense, and she will always be remembered as a legendary actor. Her work will continue to inspire generations of actors to come, and her legacy will live on forever.

May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Big screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94/