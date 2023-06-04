Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at age 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sulochana Latkar: The Beloved ‘Mom’ of Bollywood Passes Away at 94

The Indian film industry mourns the loss of Sulochana Latkar, a renowned Bollywood actress who passed away at the age of 94. The actress, popularly known as one of the industry’s favorite ‘moms,’ had a career spanning over 200 Hindi and Marathi films and was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her outstanding contributions to cinema.

Condolences Pour In

Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, confirmed her demise, stating that she had been facing health issues related to her age and experienced difficulties in breathing. She peacefully departed at 6 pm, leaving behind cherished memories and a profound legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, acknowledging the significant void left by Sulochana’s departure in the world of Indian cinema. He praised her unforgettable performances, which enriched the country’s cultural heritage and won the hearts of audiences across generations. Actress Madhuri Dixit also paid tribute, highlighting Sulochana’s grace and talent, and mentioning her favorite film of the late actress, “Sangate Aika.”

A Remarkable Career

Throughout her career, Sulochana portrayed the iconic motherly roles of leading actors such as Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand, and Mehmood. Her gentle and endearing on-screen presence touched the hearts of countless viewers.

In 2015, on her 86th birthday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan visited her and shared warm wishes, reminiscing about their collaborations in films like “Faraar,” “Roti Kapda aur Makaan,” and “Yaarana.”

A Lasting Legacy

Sulochana Latkar’s passing has left a significant void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched the country’s culture and endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works.

The film industry mourns the loss of a talented artist whose impact will forever be remembered and cherished. Sulochana Latkar will be missed, but her contributions to Indian cinema will always be celebrated.

Final Thoughts

Sulochana Latkar was a beloved icon of Indian cinema who will always be remembered for her memorable performances. Her gentle and endearing on-screen presence touched the hearts of countless viewers, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors. Rest in peace, Sulochana Ji.

News Source : Hussnain Bhutta

Source Link :Bollywood Veteran Sulochana Latkar dies at 94/