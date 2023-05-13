Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Tunisha Sharma’s Alleged Suicide Studio Burnt Down.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhajanlal Studios

Bhajanlal Studios, the film studio located on the outskirts of Mumbai in Palghar district, was engulfed in flames on Friday night. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The studio came into the limelight after the untimely death of television actress Tunisha Sharma in December 2022.

Tunisha Sharma’s Tragic Demise

Tunisha Sharma, a 21-year-old TV actress, was found hanging in a washroom on the sets of her TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul at Bhajanlal Studios in Vasai. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was later arrested on the allegation of abetting the actress' suicide. Tunisha's mother claimed that her daughter had caught Sheezan cheating and also stated that his family tried to convert her to Islam. As per reports, Tunisha was in depression after her separation from Sheezan, 15 days before her tragic demise.

The Fire at Bhajanlal Studios

The fire at Bhajanlal Studios broke out on Saturday around 4 a.m. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire after a few hours. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be assessed. No injuries have been reported from the set. The fire has caused significant damage to the sets and other property built at the studio, according to PTI. Neither the studio owners nor the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul have released an official statement yet.

Sheezan Khan’s Legal Battle

Sheezan Khan was released on bail on March 5 after spending two months in prison. He will continue to fight the case. Currently, he is in South Africa to take part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The tragic death of Tunisha Sharma and the fire at Bhajanlal Studios have once again brought to the fore the safety and security concerns of the entertainment industry. It is high time that the authorities take strict measures to ensure the safety of the artists and crew members who work tirelessly to entertain us.

News Source : Gayatri Adiraju

Source Link :Film Studio Where Actress Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Committed Suicide Was Burnt To Ashes. Read On!/