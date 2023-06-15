Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress-turned-MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: A Life Well-Lived

Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar-winning actress turned politician, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, announced that she died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Jackson was a force to be reckoned with in both the entertainment industry and politics, leaving an indelible mark on both.

Jackson began her career as an actress, winning her first Oscar in 1970 for her leading role in the film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel Women in Love. She followed this up with another win in 1973 for her role in A Touch of Class. Despite her serious acting chops, she also displayed her lighter side with appearances on popular British comedy series, such as the Morecambe and Wise Show.

In 1992, Jackson was elected as a Labour MP for her local London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate. She served as a transport minister in Tony Blair’s government from 1997 to 1999, and also advised Labour’s Ken Livingstone when he was London mayor on housing policy. Jackson campaigned against homelessness in the capital from 2000 to 2004, always fighting for human rights and social justice.

Upon hearing the news of Jackson’s passing, Labour leader Keir Starmer remarked that her death “leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled.” Alastair Campbell, Blair’s former press chief, called her “one of the finest actresses of our lifetime” and noted that she had lived a “great life well-lived.”

Born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, a small port town near Liverpool, Jackson was the daughter of a bricklayer and a cleaning lady. At the age of 16, she began working in a chemist’s shop while pursuing amateur dramatics in her spare time. At 18, she won a scholarship to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, where she honed her craft.

After serving as an MP for over two decades, Jackson returned to the stage in 2016 for a rare gender-swapping role in a London production of King Lear. In 2018, at the age of 82, she won her first Tony award for best actress in Three Tall Women. A year later, she reprised her role in King Lear on Broadway to critical acclaim.

Jackson was married to actor Roy Hodges from 1958 to 1976, and their son Dan Hodges is a political columnist. In 1978, she was made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, a testament to her contributions to both the entertainment industry and politics.

Glenda Jackson’s legacy is one of strength, talent, and courage. She blazed a trail for women in both fields, proving that one can be successful in more than one arena. Her passing is a great loss, but her memory will live on through her work and the countless lives she touched. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

