Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress-Turned-MP Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

Glenda Jackson: Remembering the Life and Career of a Legendary Actress and Politician

On June 15, 2022, the world lost a true icon of stage and screen with the passing of Glenda Jackson. The two-time Academy Award-winning actress, who later became a Member of Parliament, died at the age of 87 after a short illness. Her death has been mourned by fans, colleagues, and politicians alike, all of whom have paid tribute to her extraordinary talent and remarkable career.

Born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England in 1936, Glenda Jackson grew up in a working-class family. She left school at 16 and worked in a chemist’s shop while pursuing her passion for amateur dramatics. Her talent and dedication soon caught the attention of local theatre companies, and she began performing in plays throughout the North West of England.

In 1957, Jackson won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, where she honed her craft and developed her signature style of intense, emotionally charged performances. She made her professional stage debut in 1960 in a production of “Separate Tables” at the St. James’s Theatre in London’s West End.

Jackson’s breakthrough role came in 1964 when she starred in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of “Marat/Sade.” Her performance as the murderous Charlotte Corday earned her critical acclaim and established her as one of the most exciting young actresses of her generation.

Over the next few years, Jackson’s star continued to rise, and she became a sought-after performer on stage, television, and film. In 1970, she won her first Academy Award for her leading role in Ken Russell’s film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Women in Love.” The film, which also starred Oliver Reed and Alan Bates, was a critical and commercial success and cemented Jackson’s reputation as one of the finest actresses of her time.

Jackson’s second Academy Award came in 1973 for her performance in the film “A Touch of Class,” in which she starred opposite George Segal. The film was a romantic comedy that showcased Jackson’s versatility as an actress and her ability to handle both dramatic and comedic roles with ease.

Despite her success in the world of entertainment, Jackson never lost her passion for politics. In 1992, she was elected as the Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate, a constituency in North London. She served in Parliament for 23 years, during which time she was a vocal advocate for social justice and women’s rights.

Throughout her career, Glenda Jackson was known for her uncompromising commitment to her craft and her unwavering dedication to her principles. She was a trailblazer in both the worlds of acting and politics, and her legacy will be felt for generations to come.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from around the world. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Sad to hear of the passing of Glenda Jackson, a true icon of stage and screen, and a fearless advocate for social justice. She will be sorely missed.” Actress and activist Emma Watson wrote, “Glenda Jackson was a true inspiration to me and so many others. Her talent and her integrity will live on, and we will continue to be inspired by her example.”

Glenda Jackson was a true giant of British culture, a woman who defied expectations and shattered barriers throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy will endure, and her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege to know her or to be touched by her work.

