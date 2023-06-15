Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: From Actress to Politician and Back

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. She had a successful career in both acting and politics, winning accolades in both fields.

Born in Birkenhead, England, in 1936, Jackson started her acting career in the 1950s. She quickly gained recognition and achieved stardom in the 1960s and 70s, becoming one of the biggest British stars of the time.

In 1970, she won her first Academy Award for her role in the film “Women in Love.” She played an independent-minded artist who falls in love with a man played by Oliver Reed. The film was known for its nude wrestling scene between Reed and Alan Bates.

Three years later, Jackson won her second Academy Award for “A Touch of Class,” a romantic comedy in which she played a divorcee who falls in love with a married man played by George Segal. The film was a box office success and won critical acclaim.

Despite her success in acting, Jackson decided to pursue a second career in politics. In 1992, she won election to Parliament as a Labour Party lawmaker. She served as a member of Parliament for 23 years, during which she held various positions, including Minister for Transport in Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.

However, Jackson’s political career was not without controversy. She was known for her outspokenness and often clashed with fellow politicians, including Blair. She was a vocal opponent of Blair’s decision to join the U.S.-led war in Iraq in 2003, calling it a “deeply, deeply shameful” decision.

Despite her disagreements with Blair, Jackson remained a popular figure among her constituents and was re-elected to Parliament four times. She retired from politics in 2015 and returned to acting.

In her later years, Jackson had some of her most acclaimed roles. She played the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear” in 2016, earning rave reviews for her performance. She also played a dementia patient in the BBC drama “Elizabeth is Missing” in 2019, winning a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress.

Jackson’s death has been mourned by many in the entertainment industry, who remembered her as a talented and fearless performer. Michael Caine, her co-star in “The Great Escaper,” paid tribute to her on Twitter, calling her a “great actress and a wonderful person.”

Jackson’s legacy as an actress and politician will live on, inspiring future generations to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world.

News Source : https://www.14news.com

Source Link :Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87/