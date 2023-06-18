Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress-Turned-Politician Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson, a legendary British actress, passed away at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed that she died of natural causes in her sleep at her home in Blackheath, London. Jackson had a successful acting career for 6 decades, during which she won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, two Baftas, and a Tony.

Jackson’s interest in acting began at a young age when she joined an amateur theatre group. She won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and starred in London’s West End after graduation. She made her Broadway debut in 1995.

Her breakthrough role came in the 1969 movie Women in Love, for which she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress. She won her second Academy Award two years later for the 1973 romcom A Touch of Class. Jackson’s historical depictions of Queen Elizabeth I in both the BBC’s biographic film Elizabeth R and the historical drama Mary, Queen of Scots also earned her acclaim.

Jackson’s successful acting career came to a halt when she turned to politics in 1992. She became a Labour MP and remained in that position for 23 years. She was appointed a junior transport minister in 1997 and remained there for two years. In 2000, she made a bid to become mayor of London but lost to Ken Livingstone.

Despite not achieving high-ranking roles in politics, Jackson was famous for her fearlessness. She made a comeback as the little character in King Lear at 80 and recently completed filming The Great Escaper, in which she co-starred with Michael Caine. Caine called Jackson “one of our greatest movie actresses” and said, “It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together. It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her.”

Jackson’s agent, Lionel Larner, also expressed his grief and said, “Today we lost one of the world’s greatest actresses and I have lost a best friend of over 50 years.” Jackson’s last on-screen project, The Great Escaper, is still in production.

Glenda Jackson will be remembered as one of the greatest actresses of her time, with a remarkable career spanning both acting and politics. Her talent, fearlessness, and dedication to her craft will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

