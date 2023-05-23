Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay passes away in accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay Passes Away

The television industry has been hit with another tragedy as actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away recently. Known for her role as Rosesh Sarabhai’s girlfriend in the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi’s death has left her fans and colleagues in shock.

Confirmation from JD Majithia

The news of Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s death was confirmed by the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, JD Majithia. He also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actress and share his disbelief at the news.

“Still can’t believe it. Life has no confidence. Talented actress of the industry and my good friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away. Vaibhavi was also known as Jasmine of Sarabhai serial. He has met with an accident in the North and his family is about to bring his body to Mumbai. The last rites will be performed on him at 11 am. Rest in Peace Vaibhavi.”

Vaibhavi’s Acting Career

Vaibhavi Upadhyay had a successful career in both television and films. She had acted in movies like Champak, City Lights, and Timir. Along with her work in films and TV shows, she was also very active in theatre and had worked in numerous Gujarati plays.

Love for Travel

Vaibhavi Upadhyay was also known for her love for traveling. Her social media was filled with pictures and videos of her adventures, and her last video was from Himachal Pradesh. It was evident that she enjoyed exploring new places and experiencing different cultures.

Final Thoughts

Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s death has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Her talent and passion for acting will be missed, and her fans will remember her for her memorable performances in TV shows and movies.

