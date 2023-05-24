Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Car Accident Following Aditya Singh Rajput’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death in Car Accident: A Tragic Loss for the TV Industry

The past few days have been filled with shocking news for the television industry. Just a few days ago, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home, and now another prominent TV and film actress has passed away. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine in the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has died in a road accident. The news of her death has been confirmed by the producer of the show. Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha in the same show, has expressed her grief over the loss. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, her family’s situation, and the details of the accident.

The Story So Far

As we mentioned earlier, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has passed away in a road accident. According to media reports, she was on a holiday in Himachal Pradesh with her soon-to-be husband when the accident occurred. Her car reportedly skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, resulting in her death. Her fiancé is said to be in critical condition.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was only 32 years old when she died, and she had a promising career ahead of her. In addition to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she had acted in several other TV shows and had even played an important role in Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak.

A Final Goodbye

According to JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi’s body is being brought to Mumbai, and her last rites will be performed at 11 am today. Her family has also arrived from Chandigarh to bid her a final goodbye. The news of her death has left the TV industry in shock, and many actors have expressed their condolences and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

A Tragic Loss for the TV Industry

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death is a tragic loss for the TV industry, and it has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in India. We hope that her family finds the strength to cope with this loss and that her soul rests in peace.

News Source : Ananya Srivastava

