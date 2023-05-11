Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jackie Zeman Death Cause And Obituary: How Did The Actress Die?

Fans were shocked by the sudden death of Jackie Zeman, an actress from America who was famous for playing the character of Bobbie Spencer on the well-known soap opera “General Hospital.” Zeman was famous in showbiz for more than 40 years. Sadly, it was reported on May 10, 2023, that the female actor had died at 70. People who liked and worked with the actress were surprised by the news.

What caused Jackie Zeman’s passing?

The reason for the actress’s passing has not been made public yet. Sometimes, people want to keep things private when someone they care about dies. So, we may not hear more details. People are guessing what caused it; some think it’s because of sickness, while others think it’s natural. Zeman turned 70 years old in March. It’s not known if she had any health problems. But she used social media and seemed happy. No matter why she died, it’s evident that Zeman had a huge effect on soap operas and her followers.

Jackie Zeman’s career

Jackie Zeman was born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 6, 1953. Zeman started working in the entertainment field as a model. She appeared on TV for the first time in the late 1960s and acted in small parts in different TV shows and movies. During the 1970s, Zeman got a job on a TV show called “One Life to Live” and acted as Lana McClain. But, playing Bobbie Spencer on the TV show “General Hospital” is what made her famous. Zeman started acting as Bobbie in 1977 and was part of the show for more than 40 years, taking some breaks occasionally.

Zeman appeared on other TV shows like “Murder, She Wrote,” “Models Inc.,” and “The Nanny” during her career. She was in movies like “The Concrete Jungle” and “Star Trek: Insurrection.” Zeman was well-liked in show business for being a nice person with a bright personality. She passed away in May 2023 when she was 70 years old. Her family, friends, colleagues, and fans were deeply saddened by her death.

Jackie Zeman’s married life

Jackie Zeman got married three times during her life. She married a famous DJ named Murray Kaufman, also known as Murray the K, for her first marriage. The pair married on September 16, 1979, but their marriage lasted only two years and ended in 1981. Zeman married Steve Gribbin, who works in real estate, after her first marriage didn’t work out. This happened in 1985. Their marriage didn’t last long, and they got divorced the next year because they couldn’t resolve their differences.

Zeman was married for a long time to Glenn Gorden, who was a pilot for United Airlines. They got married on Valentine’s Day in 1988. The pair had two girls named Cassidy Zee Gorden and Lacey Rose Gorden and stayed together for 19 years. Sadly, the pair struggled in their romance and broke up in 2007. They asked to end their marriage, which was officially done on June 21, 2007. Zeman has been a good mother to her daughters, even though she has been married many times. During interviews, she frequently talks about how much she cares for her kids and how they are the most significant individuals in her life.

