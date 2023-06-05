Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actress’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sulochana Latkar Death: Legendary Actress Passes Away at 94

The death of Sulochana Latkar, a well-known Indian actress, has saddened the film industry and her fans. The actress passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind an illustrious career in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Latkar appeared in more than 50 Marathi films and over 250 Hindi films, winning multiple awards for her outstanding performances.

Latkar’s Notable Work and Awards

As a Marathi actress, Latkar was renowned for her portrayal in movies such as Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Sangtye Aika. She also starred in Kala Dhanda Goray Log, Khoon Bhari Maang, and Phulwari (a 1984 film). Her remarkable acting skills earned her prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri (1999) and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (2004).

Sulochana Latkar Death: Cause of Death

Sulochana Latkar’s death has come as a shock to her fans and well-wishers. The actress passed away on June 4, 2023, and her actual cause of death has not been disclosed. However, it has been reported that Latkar had respiratory issues and other age-related ailments that led to her death. She was hospitalized at Sushrusha Hospital, Dadar, Mumbai until she passed away at 6:30 pm.

Obituary and Funeral Services

Sulochana Latkar’s obituary has been shared with tabloids, and her funeral services have been confirmed. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar released a statement confirming the tragic news. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Latkar’s last rites will be held at her Prabhadevi residence, and her cremation will take place on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Latkar’s Health Condition Before Death

Sulochana Latkar had been battling health issues for the past few days before she took her last breath on June 4, 2023. According to her daughter, Latkar was admitted to the hospital due to shortness of breath and other health complications. Her health deteriorated on June 3, and she was placed on a ventilator with a constant oxygen supply. Unfortunately, she lost her battle on the evening of June 4. A report has claimed that Latkar had been struggling with her health since March 2023.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Actress

The news of Sulochana Latkar’s death has left everyone in shock, and tributes for the late actress are pouring in on social media. Many renowned personalities from the film industry have shared their condolences, expressing their grief over the loss of a legendary actress.

Latkar’s remarkable acting skills and contributions to the film industry will always be remembered. Her demise is a great loss to the Indian cinema. May her soul rest in peace.

Cause of Death of the Actress Actress Death Mystery Investigation into Actress Death Actress’s Sudden Death Tragic End of the Actress

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :How Did the Actress Die?/