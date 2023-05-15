Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adah Sharma’s Accident Amid Death Threats in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Kerala Story: A Blockbuster Despite Controversies

Actress Adah Sharma recently expressed her gratitude to the audience for making the film, The Kerala Story, a blockbuster hit despite the numerous controversies surrounding its release. In a tweet, she acknowledged the defamation campaign against the film, threats, shadow banning of teasers, and the ban in some states. However, she lauded the audience for making the film the first female-led film to top the box office in its first week and expressed her excitement for its international release.

The Success of The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has been performing exceptionally well since its release on May 5th. The film is expected to cross the Rs 130 crore mark in just two weeks of its release. The movie, produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen, revolves around the stories of women who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Controversies Surrounding The Kerala Story

Despite the film’s success, it has also been surrounded by controversies. The movie’s portrayal of the conversion and trafficking of women to ISIS has been met with criticism from some groups, who claim that it promotes a negative image of Islam. Additionally, the film has faced bans in some states, with some groups calling for a boycott.

The Response of Adah Sharma and the Film Crew

In response to the controversies, Adah Sharma and the film’s crew have stood by their film, emphasizing the importance of telling the stories of women who have been victimized. They have also expressed their gratitude for the support of the audience, who have made the film a success despite the challenges.

Overall, The Kerala Story is a powerful film that sheds light on the plight of women who have been trafficked to ISIS. Despite the controversies surrounding it, the film has resonated with audiences and has become a blockbuster hit. Its success is a testament to the power of storytelling and the important role that films can play in raising awareness about important issues.

News Source : BLiTZ

Source Link :the kerala story adah sharma meets with accident amid death threats tweets says khabron ke beech hume bahut slt | The Kerala Story: Ada Sharma met with an accident amid death threats, tweeted/