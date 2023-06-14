Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adamawa varsity student dies from campus snakebite

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: MAU Student Dies After Snake Bite

A 100-level student of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) in Yola, Adamawa State, has lost her life after being bitten by a snake. The incident reportedly happened at the Faculty of Education last week, and the student, Comfort Isah, passed away on Tuesday night, June 13, 2023.

Confirmation of the Incident

The news was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the Adamawa State Governor, Hon. Miracle Musa. According to him, the student was bitten by a snake, and despite efforts to save her life, she couldn’t make it. The incident has left the university community in shock and mourning.

The University’s Response

Following the incident, the university management released a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the deceased. The statement also highlighted the university’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its students and staff.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdullahi Liman Tukur, also spoke about the incident, stating that the university would investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The Danger of Snake Bites

Snakes are common in many parts of Nigeria, and their bites can be fatal if not treated promptly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 81,000 and 138,000 people die each year from snake bites globally, with many more suffering from permanent disabilities.

Snake bites can cause a range of symptoms, including severe pain, swelling, and bleeding. They can also lead to respiratory failure, paralysis, and death in some cases. Therefore, it is essential to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect that you have been bitten by a snake.

Preventing Snake Bites

Preventing snake bites is crucial, especially in areas where they are prevalent. Here are some tips to help you avoid snake bites:

Avoid walking in areas with tall grass or bushes where snakes may be hiding.

Wear protective clothing such as boots and long pants when walking in areas with snakes.

Be careful when lifting rocks or logs, as snakes may be hiding underneath.

Avoid handling or disturbing snakes, even if they appear to be dead.

If you see a snake, move away slowly and give it plenty of space.

Conclusion

The death of the MAU student is a tragic reminder of the dangers of snake bites. It is essential to take precautions to avoid these incidents and seek medical attention immediately if you suspect that you have been bitten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :100-level Adamawa varsity student dies after snakebite on campus/