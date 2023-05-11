Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adams: Neely didn’t deserve fatal chokehold

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mayor Eric Adams Addresses Jordan Neely’s Death in a Live Streamed Speech: Calls for Mental Health Reforms

In a live streamed address, Mayor Eric Adams expressed his condolences to the family of Jordan Neely, a Black homeless man who was killed in a fatal chokehold by ex-Marine Daniel Penny last Monday. Adams stated that Neely did not deserve to die and that his life mattered despite his severe mental health issues that were not the cause of his death. The mayor did not mention Penny or condemn his actions in the speech, instead focusing on the ongoing investigation and the need to address the long-standing issues with the city’s mental health apparatus.

Neely’s death and the lack of charges against Penny have caused outrage across the city, leading to multiple days of heated protests. City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called on Adams to acknowledge Neely’s death as not a passive act and to support charging Penny with a crime. Williams also called on others who have been “hesitant” to call for charges.

The mayor spent most of his address discussing the city’s mental health care system and how it should be reformed to prevent future cases like Neely’s. Adams referred to a directive he issued in November that made clear that the city’s first responders have the authority to involuntarily commit severely mentally ill people they determine can’t meet their “basic needs” to hospitals for psychological evaluations.

Going forward, Adams said he’s going to convene five organizations contracted with the city that conduct outreach with the homeless and mentally ill for a City Hall summit next week, where they’ll develop an action plan to “ensure accountability when there are missed opportunities to get those in crisis the help they need.” Additionally, Adams said he’s bringing together other stakeholders and holding a discussion with faith leaders at City Hall.

Adams urged Albany lawmakers to pass a bill that aims to address what the mayor described as a series of “flaws and gaps” in the state’s Mental Hygiene law that hinder the city’s ability to help the severely mentally ill. The bill is designed to codify into law the state’s authority to involuntarily hospitalize those it deems unable to care for their basic needs, make it clear to hospitals individuals shouldn’t be released from psychiatric care just because they’ve calmed down from a mental health episode, and strengthen Kendra’s law, which allows courts to order out-patient treatment for those with severe mental illness.

However, New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman slammed the mayor’s address, stating that he’s responding to the city’s homelessness and mental health struggles with “force and coercion” in Neely’s name. Lieberman said the mayor’s approach to this issue has been “harmful and dangerous,” linking those who are homeless and suffering from mental health issues with a rise in crime in the city throughout his administration.

In conclusion, the mayor’s speech addressed the tragedy of Jordan Neely’s death and called for mental health reforms to prevent future cases like his. However, the lack of mention of Daniel Penny and the ongoing investigation has caused frustration among Neely’s supporters, who are calling for justice and accountability. The debate around mental health and homelessness in New York City continues, highlighting the need for comprehensive and compassionate solutions.

News Source : amNewYork

Source Link :In address, Adams says Neely ‘did not deserve to die,’ doesn’t mention man who put him in a fatal chokehold/