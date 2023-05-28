Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adelaide Jaguars Women’s Soccer Club Mourns Craig Schoof’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Craig Schoof: Remembering a Life of Dedication and Passion

The Adelaide Jaguars Community and the South Australian Football Community are grieving the loss of Craig Schoof, who passed away earlier this evening. It is with great sadness that we announce his passing, as Craig was a beloved member of our community, and his contributions to the sport of football will always be remembered.

A Legacy of Dedication and Service

Craig Schoof was one of the first members of the Adelaide Jaguars, and he served as the club’s first president. Throughout his time with the club, he was a tireless supporter of female football in South Australia, and he worked tirelessly to promote the sport and encourage participation at all levels.

As a person, Craig was known for his kindness, honesty, and generosity. He cared deeply about every member of the Jaguars community, and he was always willing to go above and beyond to help others. His contributions to the club and to the wider football community were immense, and his legacy will always be remembered.

Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

Despite the sadness we feel at Craig’s passing, we are also grateful for the incredible life he led. He touched the lives of so many people, and his passion and dedication to football inspired countless others to get involved and pursue their own dreams.

We know that this is a difficult time for Craig’s family and loved ones, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them. We are here for you, and we will do everything we can to support you during this difficult time.

A Moment of Remembrance

As we remember Craig and the incredible impact he had on our community, we ask that everyone take a moment to reflect on his life and the legacy he has left behind. Let us honor his memory by continuing to support the Adelaide Jaguars and the sport of football in South Australia, and by striving to be kind, generous, and passionate in all that we do.

Craig Schoof will always be remembered as a beloved member of our community, and his contributions to the sport of football will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Craig.

