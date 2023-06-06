Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adina Azarian’s Passing: Understanding the Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Adina Azarian and Her Toddler Die in a Plane Crash

The news of Adina Azarian’s death alongside her two-year-old daughter in a plane crash on June 5, 2023, has shocked the world. Adina, a 49-year-old woman, was flying on a Cessna passenger aircraft with her daughter and a nanny when the plane crashed in mountainous terrain near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia. The crash has left Adina’s parents, Barbara and John Rumpel, devastated.

Adina Azarian was on her way back home to East Hampton from Tennessee when the plane veered off course and ended up in restricted US airspace over Washington, D.C. The unauthorized invasion of the Cessna passenger aircraft into protected airspace prompted an aerial chase with Pentagon jets. The chase caused a sonic boom that was heard across the Washington D.C. area as the Pentagon jets scrambled to catch the out-of-control plane with an unresponsive pilot flying in restricted airspace. Ten minutes later, the plane crashed in the Virginia woods, and authorities have yet to find the four passengers, including the pilot. It is unlikely that anyone survived the crash.

John Rumpel, the owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida, confirmed that his daughter and granddaughter died in the Virginia plane crash. John and Barbara Rumpel adopted Adina Azarian after their teenage daughter Victoria Rumpel died in a scuba diving accident in 1994. A heartbroken John Rumpel said that Adina Azarian was the kindest individual he had ever met.

“I never met a sweeter person than Adina. This is the second daughter I have lost; she was the most wonderful human being I have ever met. We adopted her a few years back.”

Barbara Rumpel, Adina’s mother, confirmed her family’s death in the plane crash on Sunday night via Facebook post. She thanked everyone for their kind words and expressed her gratitude towards law enforcement for their search efforts. She requested privacy for the family as they continue to mourn their loss.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has reached out with words of comfort. We are all so very grateful for the efforts of the first responders, the FAA, the NTSB, and the state police.”

The tragic death of Adina Azarian and her toddler daughter is a reminder of the fragility of life. The Rumpel family has suffered a tremendous loss, and our hearts go out to them in this difficult time. The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation, and we hope that authorities will be able to provide answers to the family and the public. May Adina Azarian and her daughter rest in peace.

