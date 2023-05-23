Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aditya Singh Rajput dies at Mumbai home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Model Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead in Mumbai Home

Another shock has rocked the entertainment industry with the news of actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death. The 32-year-old actor was found dead in the bathroom of his shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Though the exact cause of death has not been officially stated, preliminary reports suggest a possible drug overdose.

Early Life and Career

Aditya Singh Rajput was born in Uttarakhand but settled in Delhi, where he began his career in the entertainment industry as a child star around 20 years ago. He quickly made a name for himself as a model-cum-actor, appearing in over 300 advertisements and spots. He also acted in several films, including “Krantiveer,” “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara,” and “Love.” On television, he was seen in shows like “Cambala Investigation Agency,” “Splitsvilla – 9,” “Love,” “Ashiqui,” “Code Red,” “Rajputana,” “Aawaz-9,” “Bad Boys,” and more.

The Tragic Discovery

The actor was found lying motionless in the bathroom of his shared apartment by a friend who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead on admission. The Oshiwara Police Station is currently conducting further investigations from all possible angles, and the actor’s body has been sent for an autopsy, the results of which are still awaited.

Reaction from the Industry

The news of Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with Bollywood personalities expressing their disbelief and sorrow on various social media platforms. Many have drawn comparisons to the untimely demise of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, which also sparked widespread discussions around mental health and drug use in the industry.

A Tragic Loss

Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and fans in shock and mourning. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the talented actor and model. As the industry and authorities continue their investigations into the cause of his death, the entertainment world is left to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of mental health and well-being.

News Source : The Statesman

Source Link :Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home/