Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aditya Singh Rajput’s Death Linked to Suspected Drug Overdose? Police Speak Out

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead in Mumbai Home

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on May 22, 2021. The former Splitsvilla contestant was discovered in an unconscious state in his bathroom by a friend and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

While some unverified reports have claimed that Aditya Singh Rajput died due to alleged drug overdose, the Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter. DCP KrishnaKant Upadhyay stated, “We are investigating exactly what has happened. So we will update once we get the necessary details.”

The mortal remains of the actor have been taken to Siddharth Hospital, and the postmortem will begin at 10 am on May 23, 2021. Aditya Singh Rajput’s family is expected to arrive in Mumbai shortly.

Aditya Singh Rajput was quite active on social media, and just five days ago, he had shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account emphasizing the importance of “self-love.” He had captioned the video, “What is happiness according to you?” In the clip, Aditya Singh Rajput had said, “Happiness is maa ke hath ka khana. Happiness is cuddles after a long tiring day at work. Happiness is playing with your dog. Happiness is best time with your best friend. But happiness nowadays is money also. But more important happiness is finding happiness in small things. For that, you don’t need money, but yes money is important. But happiness is more important and inner peace is important. Do you agree?”

Aditya Singh Rajput, who hailed from Delhi, began his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

The death of Aditya Singh Rajput has left the Indian entertainment industry in shock, and many celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences. Actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, “RIP #adityasinghrajput. You will be missed brother. Strength to the family and friends.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent lost to the world. #AdityaSinghRajput #GoneTooSoon.” Actress Mouni Roy also expressed her grief, tweeting, “Shocked to hear about #AdityaSinghRajput’s passing. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

The circumstances surrounding Aditya Singh Rajput’s death are still unclear, and the Mumbai police’s investigation is ongoing. The entertainment industry has lost a promising talent, and his family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved son, brother, and friend.

Aditya Singh Rajput drug overdose Aditya Singh Rajput death Actor drug addiction Bollywood drug scandal Police investigation drug overdose

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Died Due to Alleged Drug Overdose? Police BREAK SILENCE/