Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aditya Singh Rajput’s Death: Police Statement on Cause

Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Actor and Model Found Dead in Bathroom

Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment on Monday. The police investigating the case have received several pieces of information. The police initially believed that Rajput had slipped and fallen in his dark apartment, leading to his death in the bathroom.

Reports suggest that Rajput had not been feeling well for the past few days. According to police sources, the deceased actor had two wounds on his head. The wounds indicate the possibility of a fall.

Rajput’s mother, who lives in Delhi, had left for Mumbai on Monday. One of his roommates had not been home for a few days, while the other roommate used to leave for work in the morning and come home late at night. According to the police, Rajput had not been feeling well for the past few days, suffering from a cough and cold. He attended a party on Sunday as well.

Statement by the House Help

According to the statement given by Rajput’s house help, he woke up at 11 am on Monday and had paratha for breakfast. However, after breakfast, he started feeling nauseous and asked the cook to make some khichdi for him. At around 2-2:30 pm, he went to the bathroom, and the house help heard a loud noise. When he went to check, he found Rajput lying on the floor with minor injuries.

Statement by the Watchman

According to the watchman of the building, when he went to check on Rajput, he found some broken tiles in the bathroom. The house help rushed down and asked for help. The watchman went up and found Rajput unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The hospital authorities suggested that Rajput’s body be shifted to another hospital immediately. Rajput’s female friend and the police were informed, and the actor’s mother was informed of the tragedy.

Last Rites

Rajput’s last rites will be performed today after his post-mortem at Siddharth Hospital at 11 am. The police are currently investigating the case.

News Source : सूरज ओझा

Source Link :How Did Aditya Singh Rajput Die Know What The Police Said In Matter ANN | Aditya Singh Rajput Death:आदित्य सिंह राजपूत की कैसे हुई मौत? जानिए/