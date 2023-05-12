Dead – Death – Obituary News : Adrienne Smith Passes Away: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Adrienne Smith: A Life Well-Lived

Adrienne Smith, a beloved member of the Stark region and Chicago community, passed away on July 8, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with sarcoma. She was 42 years old.

Early Life and Education

Adrienne was born on October 17, 1976, in Chanute, Kansas, to parents Patrick J. and Judy C. (Greve) Smith. She grew up in Stark, Kansas, where she attended Stark Grade School before graduating from Erie High School in 1995.

Adrienne was a bright and dedicated student, and she went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1999.

Career and Achievements

After graduation, Adrienne moved to Chicago to begin her career in corporate accounting. She quickly established herself as a talented and hard-working professional, and in 2000, she earned her C.P.A. certification.

Adrienne spent 16 years working for Waterton Associates, where she rose through the ranks to become Vice-President of Residential Accounting. Along the way, she formed many strong relationships with her colleagues and clients, who respected her for her intelligence, integrity, and kindness.

Adrienne was also deeply committed to giving back to her community. She was an active member of the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association, the Illinois CPA organization, the AICPA, and Old St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chicago. She was also a top fundraiser for the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb.

Personal Life

Adrienne was a woman of many passions and interests. She was a devoted fan of Notre Dame athletics, particularly football and men’s and women’s basketball. She loved to travel, both alone and with loved ones, and had recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C.

Throughout her life, Adrienne remained close to her family in Stark and Erie. She is survived by her parents Pat and Judy (Greve) Smith, her sister Stephanie and brother-in-law Wade LaRue of Erie, and her nephew Trey and nieces Jenna and Makenzie, all of Erie. She also leaves behind a large number of friends from the Chicago region and beyond, who will miss her dearly.

A Life Well-Lived

Adrienne Smith was a remarkable person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a brilliant accountant, a devoted friend, and a kind and generous soul. Her passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and colleagues, but her memory will live on in the many lives she touched and the many hearts she touched.

Rest in peace, Adrienne. You will be missed.

Adrienne Smith news Adrienne Smith memorial Adrienne Smith funeral Adrienne Smith cause of death Adrienne Smith tribute

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Adrienne Smith Obituary, Death, Adrienne Smith Has Passed Away – obituary updates/