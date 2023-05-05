Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aerami Therapeutics CEO passes, chair to lead biotech

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aerami Therapeutics CEO Lisa Yañez Passes Away in Car Crash

Aerami Therapeutics, a biotech company working on an inhaled therapy for hypertension, announced on Friday that its CEO Lisa Yañez had passed away earlier this week. Yañez, who was 50 years old, reportedly died in a car crash in Chapel Hill, NC, along with Vaughn Avery Booker, 40. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Aerami Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Lisa Yañez

In a press release, the Durham, NC-based biotech expressed its condolences to Yañez’s family and the entire Aerami community. The company praised Yañez’s leadership and personal qualities, stating that she “possessed limitless empathy, intellect, bravery, and compassion.”

The loss of Yañez is a significant blow to Aerami, which is developing a novel inhaled therapy for hypertension. The company’s lead product candidate, AER-901, is a dry powder formulation of the antihypertensive drug losartan, designed to be delivered directly to the lungs via a handheld inhaler device. The technology has the potential to provide a more convenient and effective alternative to traditional oral medications for hypertension, which can cause side effects and may not be well-tolerated by some patients.

Aerami’s Future Plans in Question

It is unclear at this time how Yañez’s passing will impact Aerami’s operations and development plans. The company has not yet announced any new leadership appointments or changes in strategy.

However, Aerami has recently made significant progress in advancing its technology. In February, the company announced positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of AER-901, demonstrating that the drug was safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. Aerami also received a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to support the development of its inhaled therapy for hypertension.

Despite this progress, the loss of Yañez is a reminder of the fragility of life and the unexpected challenges that can arise in biotech development. The Aerami community will undoubtedly feel the impact of her absence, but the company will likely continue to pursue its mission of improving treatment options for hypertension.

The Legacy of Lisa Yañez

Yañez’s passing is a loss not only for Aerami but for the biotech industry as a whole. She was a respected leader and advocate for innovation in healthcare, with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Aerami in 2019, Yañez held senior leadership positions at several biotech companies, including Pfizer, Roche, and Biogen. She was also a board member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association and a mentor to many aspiring leaders in the industry.

Yañez’s legacy will live on through her contributions to the development of novel therapies and her impact on the lives of those who knew her. As the biotech community mourns her passing, it will also honor her memory by continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and improve the health of patients worldwide.

