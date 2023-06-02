Dead – Death – Obituary News : Afsarul Ameen’s Demise: A Sad News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Awami League MP Afsarul Ameen Passes Away from Cancer at 73

On Friday, June 2, Afsarul Ameen, Awami League MP of Chattogram-10 constituency, passed away after battling cancer. He was 73 years old. He died at a hospital in the capital city, where he was receiving treatment for his illness. The news was confirmed by Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary A J M Nasir.

Afsarul Ameen’s Political Career

Afsarul Ameen was a prominent politician and a member of the Awami League party. He was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Chattogram-10 constituency in the 2018 general elections. He had also served as a member of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) in the past. During his political career, he was known for his dedication to serving the people of his constituency.

Afsarul Ameen’s Battle with Cancer

In January 2020, Afsarul Ameen was diagnosed with lung cancer. He underwent treatment for the disease, but unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer on June 2, 2023. His death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

Tributes to Afsarul Ameen

After the news of Afsarul Ameen’s death broke, many people expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late MP. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her sadness over his death and extended her sympathies to his family. She said that Afsarul Ameen was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents.

Other politicians, including members of the Opposition, also paid tribute to Afsarul Ameen. They described him as a kind-hearted and humble person who always put the needs of his constituents first.

Afsarul Ameen’s Legacy

Afsarul Ameen’s death is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the people of Chattogram-10 constituency and Bangladesh as a whole. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents. His legacy will live on through the many people whose lives he touched during his political career.

The Importance of Early Cancer Detection

Afsarul Ameen’s battle with cancer highlights the importance of early detection and treatment. Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and it can be deadly if not detected and treated early. Regular check-ups and screenings can help detect cancer in its early stages, making it easier to treat and increasing the chances of survival.

It is essential to raise awareness about the importance of cancer screening and encourage people to get screened regularly. By doing so, we can help save lives and prevent the devastating effects of this disease.

Conclusion

The passing of Afsarul Ameen is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a kind-hearted person who always put the needs of his constituents first. His legacy will live on through the many people whose lives he touched during his political career. We must also remember the importance of early cancer detection and encourage people to get screened regularly to prevent the devastating effects of this disease.

News Source : banglanews24.com

Source Link :MP Afsarul Ameen passes away/