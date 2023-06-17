Dead – Death – Obituary News : AGN President Emeka Rollas denies Don Brymo’s death on movie set

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Don Brymo Uchegbu, a renowned Nollywood actor. The news of his demise was widely circulated on social media, with reports claiming that he slumped and died on a movie set in Rivers State on June 15, 2023. However, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has refuted these rumours, stating that the actor did not pass away on a movie set.

In a statement issued by Rollas, he clarified that the rumours circulating online were false and that the actor did not collapse on set. The AGN President also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, describing his death as a great loss to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Don Brymo Uchegbu was a highly talented Nollywood actor who had made significant contributions to the growth of the Nigerian film industry. His sudden death has left many of his fans and colleagues in a state of shock and disbelief. However, it is important to note that rumours and misinformation should be avoided during times of grief and mourning.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has experienced a number of tragic losses in recent times, with the passing of prominent actors and actresses such as Rachel Oniga, Sound Sultan, and Sam Loco Efe. These deaths have highlighted the need for better healthcare and welfare policies for actors and actresses in the industry.

In addition, the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, has called on Nollywood stakeholders to come together and address the challenges facing the industry. He emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the government, private sector, and entertainment industry players to improve the sector’s growth and development.

Rollas also urged Nollywood actors and actresses to prioritize their health and wellbeing, stating that their health is their greatest asset. He encouraged them to take proactive measures to stay healthy, such as regular medical check-ups and exercise.

The death of Don Brymo Uchegbu is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment. It is a call to action for the Nigerian entertainment industry to address the challenges facing the sector and work towards creating a more sustainable and supportive environment for actors and actresses.

In conclusion, as the Nigerian entertainment industry mourns the loss of Don Brymo Uchegbu, it is important to separate fact from fiction and avoid spreading rumours and misinformation. The AGN President, Emeka Rollas, has clarified that the actor did not die on a movie set, and has called for greater collaboration and action to support the growth and development of the industry. Let us honour the memory of Don Brymo Uchegbu by working towards a better future for Nollywood.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :“Don Brymo didn’t die on movie set”: AGN’s Emeka Rollas speaks on actor’s demise/