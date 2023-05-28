Dead – Death – Obituary News : AGT’s Shocking Scandals: Near-Death & Fired Judge’s Claims

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

America’s Got Talent: The Scandals and Controversies Behind the Scenes

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is a popular TV show that showcases the talents of Americans from all walks of life. The show, which premiered in 2006, has become a fan favorite over the years, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the various performances. However, behind the scenes, the show has been plagued by scandals and controversies that have left fans shocked and disappointed.

One of the most recent controversies on AGT was the win of aerialist Aiden Bryant on AGT: All Stars. While Aiden’s performance was impressive, fans were outraged that jazz saxophonist Avery Dixon didn’t win. Many fans accused the show of rigging the votes and taking the win away from Avery. Despite Aiden’s gracious acceptance of the win, many fans were left feeling cheated by the outcome.

However, this is not the first time that AGT has been accused of rigging the votes. In 2018, fans accused the show of favoring magician Shin Lim over singer Michael Ketterer. Many fans felt that Michael was the more deserving winner and accused the show of bias towards magicians.

Perhaps the greatest scandal to ever rock AGT came in 2020 when judge Gabrielle Union left the show, citing a “toxic culture” as the reason for her departure. Union accused the show of racism and accused NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy of threatening her over plans to whistleblow. NBC denied the allegations but later reached a settlement with the actress.

Another controversial departure from the show was that of Nick Cannon in 2017. Cannon left the show after cracking jokes about NBC and AGT on a Showtime comedy special. While he was not technically fired, he says he left the show because he was “threatened with termination.”

In 2021, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin suffered severe injuries after a stunt went wrong during rehearsals for AGT. The performer was suspended in midair and dangling on a rope when it suddenly snapped, causing him to fall 40 feet to the ground and get sandwiched between two cars that burst into flames.

AGT has also been sued by individuals who claimed to have been mistreated or injured on set. In 2017, a woman sued the show, claiming that her young daughter was traumatized when then-host Tyra Banks “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the girl. Another lawsuit in 2018 was brought by the family of a 79-year-old woman who died from injuries she suffered while trying to use a disabled access ramp on the set.

Former makeup artist Jude Alcala also sued the show in 2013, claiming he broke his leg after accidentally stepping into a hole in the stage and falling six feet. He sued for negligence and more, demanding unspecified damages.

Finally, country singer Tim Poe gained sympathy and fame after explaining that his stutter was the result of brain damage he suffered from a grenade blast while serving in Afghanistan. However, it was later revealed that his official military records did not indicate that he was injured by a grenade in combat, and he was not awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds sustained in combat.

In conclusion, while America’s Got Talent is a popular and entertaining show, the scandals and controversies behind the scenes have left many fans disappointed. From accusations of rigging the votes to mistreatment of performers and injuries on set, the show has had its fair share of dark moments. However, it remains to be seen if the show can learn from its mistakes and continue to entertain its millions of fans.

News Source : Dan Roberts

